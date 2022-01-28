Rice plays Southern Miss for conference showdown

Rice Owls (11-8, 4-4 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-5 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (11-8, 4-4 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-5 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Southern Miss and Rice will play on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are 3-4 on their home court. Southern Miss is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 4-4 in C-USA play. Rice is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stevenson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Max Fiedler is averaging 8.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Owls. Carl Pierre is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

