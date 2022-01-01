NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Rice leads New Mexico State over Chicago State 78-61

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 8:45 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Teddy Allen and Marchelus Avery both scored 11 for the Aggies (12-2).

Jahsean Corbett scored a season-high 26 points for the Cougars (4-11, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. Brandon Betson scored a season-high 23 points.

