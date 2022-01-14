CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Rhode Island visits UMass…

Rhode Island visits UMass following Weeks’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rhode Island Rams (9-4, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (7-8, 0-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the Rhode Island Rams after T.J. Weeks scored 21 points in UMass’ 77-67 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Minutemen have gone 6-1 in home games. UMass is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Minutemen and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 9.0 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

Jeremy Sheppard is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Makhel Mitchell is shooting 57.7% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up