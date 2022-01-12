Rhode Island faces Saint Joseph’s (PA), aims for 5th straight home win

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-6, 1-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-4, 0-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-6, 1-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-4, 0-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Rams have gone 6-0 at home. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 shooting 38.8% from downtown, led by Jalen Carey shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 1-1 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Taylor Funk averaging 7.2.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Sheppard is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Jordan Hall is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Hawks. Ejike Obinna is averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 60.7% over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.