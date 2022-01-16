WEATHER ALERT: NWS ends Winter Weather Advisory in some parts of DC region | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Reeves scores 24 to lift Illinois St. over Bradley 74-65

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 10:27 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 24 points as Illinois State beat Bradley 74-65 on Sunday night.

Josiah Strong had 14 points and six rebounds for Illinois State (9-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kendall Lewis added 11 points. Howard Fleming Jr. had 11 points.

Bradley scored 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Terry Roberts had 22 points for the Braves (8-10, 2-4). He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Rienk Mast added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Malevy Leons had eight rebounds.

Ja’Shon Henry, the Braves’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

