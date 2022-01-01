NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Reed leads Southeast Missouri State over Austin Peay 98-79

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 8:58 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had a career-high 34 points as Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 98-79 in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.

Reed shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1). Phillip Russell had 20 points and DQ Nicholas scored 14 as Southeast Missouri State hit a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 18 points for the Governors (4-8, 0-2), who have lost five in a row. Tariq Silver and Cameron Copeland both scored 11.

