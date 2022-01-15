CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Red Flash hands Merrimack…

Red Flash hands Merrimack first conference loss 62-46

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Marlon Hargis scored 15 points and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) defeated Merrimack 62-46 on Saturday, handing the Warriors their first Northeast Conference loss of the season.

Maxwell Land added 13 points and Josh Cohen 12 for the Red Flash (5-11, 1-4).

Malik Edmead scored 13 points and Jordan Minor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Merrimack (8-9, 4-1).

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up