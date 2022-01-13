CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Records scores 25 to lead Colgate past Navy 69-50

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 9:27 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Keegan Records had a career-high 25 points as Colgate ended its seven-game road losing streak, beating Navy 69-50 on Thursday night.

Records made 11 of 13 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings had 16 points for Colgate (6-10, 2-1 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added seven rebounds.

Navy scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyler Nelson had 9 points for the Midshipmen (11-5, 4-1), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Sean Yoder also had 9 points.

