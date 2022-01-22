CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Ray leads Sam Houston…

Ray leads Sam Houston State over Grand Canyon 58-56

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jaden Ray had 15 points and his 3-pointer with just under 90 seconds to play allowed Sam Houston to hold off Grand Canyon, 58-56 on Saturday.

Savion Flagg had 13 points for Sam Houston (12-9, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Demarkus Lampley, the Bearkats’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, was held to 3 points. He hit 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 16 points for the Antelopes (14-4, 4-2). Holland Woods added 11 points. Yvan Ouedraogo had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up