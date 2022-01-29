CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Randolph lifts Florida A&M over Alabama A&M 65-60

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:58 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — MJ Randolph scored 16 points and Johnny Brown scored 14 and Florida A&M edged Alabama A&M 65-60 on Saturday for its sixth-straight win.

DJ Jones added 13 points and Bryce Moragne grabbed seven rebounds for Florida A&M (8-11, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic).

Jalen Johnson had 26 points for the Bulldogs (4-14, 3-5), who now have lost four straight. Garrett Hicks added 18 points and Cameron Tucker distributed seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

