CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Randolph leads Florida A&M…

Randolph leads Florida A&M over Grambling St. 75-66

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 24 points as Florida A&M snapped its seven-game losing streak, getting past Grambling State 75-66 on Monday night.

Randolph made 10 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Florida A&M’s 12-point halftime lead was down to two with 2:34 remaining before the Rattlers closed the game with an 11-4 run.

Jai Clark had 16 points for Florida A&M (3-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DJ Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Moragne had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tra’Michael Moton had 18 points for the Tigers (4-12, 1-2). Cameron Christon added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Despite ‘extraordinary’ federal response, Log4J will haunt agencies for months to come

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up