Quisenberry leads Fordham against Dayton after 36-point performance

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Fordham Rams (9-8, 2-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-7, 4-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits the Dayton Flyers after Darius Quisenberry scored 36 points in Fordham’s 69-66 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Flyers are 7-4 in home games. Dayton has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 2-3 in conference play. Fordham has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Flyers and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 9.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 67.9% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Quisenberry is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

