Quinnipiac hosts Iona after Joiner’s 24-point game

Iona Gaels (15-3, 7-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-6, 5-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Elijah Joiner scored 24 points in Iona’s 86-85 overtime victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-2 in home games. Quinnipiac scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Gaels have gone 7-0 against MAAC opponents. Iona scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bobcats and Gaels match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Rigoni averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Matt Balanc is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.7 points for the Gaels. Ryan Myers is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

