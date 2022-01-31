CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Quinn, Lafayette Leopards to host Cummings and the Colgate Raiders

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:02 AM

Colgate Raiders (8-11, 4-2 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-13, 2-5 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Lafayette in Patriot action Monday.

The Leopards are 2-6 in home games. Lafayette has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders are 4-2 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Leopards and Raiders match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Nelly Cummings is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

