Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders take on conference foe CSU Bakersfield

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-5, 0-1 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin McCall and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners host Zyon Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders in Big West play Saturday.

The Roadrunners are 4-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield averages 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Highlanders are 2-1 against conference opponents. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

The Roadrunners and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Williams is averaging 7.1 points for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 8.6 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Flynn Cameron is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.8 points. Pullin is averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 57.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 59.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

