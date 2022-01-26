Providence names Steven Napolillo its athletic director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence has named Steven Napolillo its next athletic director, the school’s president, the Rev. Kenneth R.…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence has named Steven Napolillo its next athletic director, the school’s president, the Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, announced Wednesday.

Napolillo succeeds Bob Driscoll, who announced last week that he would retire after serving as the Friars’ AD for 21 years.

A 1998 graduate of Providence, Napolillo began his career there in 2004 as its assistant director of athletic relations. He has served as its senior associate athletic director assistant/vice president for external relations since 2014. He will begin his new position on July 1.

Napolillo has worked in several areas of athletics during his time at Providence. That includes playing a role in coaching searches that resulted in the hiring of men’s ice hockey coach Nate Leaman, men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes and women’s ice hockey coach Matt Kelly.

Napolillo also has overseen the athletic department’s marketing, ticketing and development office for the last decade. During that time, sales doubled to reach over $5.3 million in revenue in ticket sales revenue.

Before joining Providence’s athletic department, he served as director of merchandising and corporate sales for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.