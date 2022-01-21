CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Princeton Tigers play the…

Princeton Tigers play the Dartmouth Big Green, seek 10th straight victory

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Princeton Tigers (14-3, 4-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 1-3 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Dartmouth.

The Big Green are 2-3 in home games. Dartmouth is eighth in the Ivy League with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaryn Rai averaging 5.1.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is the top team in the Ivy League shooting 38.2% from downtown. Jacob O’Connell leads the Tigers shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Big Green and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Barry is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals. Rai is shooting 41.1% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Jaelin Llewellyn is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up