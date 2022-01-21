Princeton Tigers play the Dartmouth Big Green, seek 10th straight victory

Princeton Tigers (14-3, 4-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 1-3 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (14-3, 4-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 1-3 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Dartmouth.

The Big Green are 2-3 in home games. Dartmouth is eighth in the Ivy League with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaryn Rai averaging 5.1.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is the top team in the Ivy League shooting 38.2% from downtown. Jacob O’Connell leads the Tigers shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Big Green and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Barry is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals. Rai is shooting 41.1% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Jaelin Llewellyn is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

