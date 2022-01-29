CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Prim scores 23 to…

Prim scores 23 to carry Missouri St. past Evansville 72-58

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim scored 23 points and Isiaih Mosley had 14 points and eight rebounds and Missouri State beat Evansville 72-58 on Saturday night.

Donovan Clay added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Lu’Cye Patterson had 10 points for Missouri State (16-7, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Jawaun Newton scored 18 points, Shamar Givance 17 and Preston Phillips grabbed 12 rebounds for the Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up