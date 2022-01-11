CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Presbyterian looks to end…

Presbyterian looks to end streak vs Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Presbyterian (8-9, 0-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks to extend Presbyterian’s conference losing streak to six games. Presbyterian’s last Big South win came against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 75-65 on Feb. 15, 2021. Gardner-Webb is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17 points to lead the charge for the Blue Hose. Trevon Reddish-Rhone is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have been led by D’Maurian Williams, who is averaging 14.3 points and five rebounds.ROBUST RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 23.9 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Blue Hose are 0-6 when they allow 75 or more points and 8-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 when they score 71 points or fewer and 8-0 when they exceed 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Gardner-Webb is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-7 when opponents score more than 60 points.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Gardner-Webb defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Presbyterian has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 17 games (ranking the Blue Hose 300th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

Despite ‘extraordinary’ federal response, Log4J will haunt agencies for months to come

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up