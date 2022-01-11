Presbyterian looks to end streak vs Gardner-Webb

Presbyterian (8-9, 0-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0) Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Presbyterian (8-9, 0-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks to extend Presbyterian’s conference losing streak to six games. Presbyterian’s last Big South win came against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 75-65 on Feb. 15, 2021. Gardner-Webb is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17 points to lead the charge for the Blue Hose. Trevon Reddish-Rhone is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have been led by D’Maurian Williams, who is averaging 14.3 points and five rebounds.ROBUST RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 23.9 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Blue Hose are 0-6 when they allow 75 or more points and 8-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 when they score 71 points or fewer and 8-0 when they exceed 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Gardner-Webb is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-7 when opponents score more than 60 points.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Gardner-Webb defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Presbyterian has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 17 games (ranking the Blue Hose 300th).

