Powell, Vaughn spark Rider to 70-67 victory over Niagara

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 4:38 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Allen Powell scored 17 points and Dimencio Vaughn added a double-double finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rider to a 70-67 win over Niagara on Sunday.

Vaughn finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Broncs (6-12, 2-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. Mervin James added 17 points. Dwight Murray, Jr. pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sam Iorio had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (8-10, 3-6). Jordan Cintron added 13 points and eight boards. Marcus Hammond scored 13.

