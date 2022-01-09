CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Powell, Vaughn, Murray lead Rider past Marist 79-75

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 5:38 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Allen Powell had 15 points to lead five players in double figures and Rider defeated Marist 79-75 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play on Sunday.

Dimencio Vaughn — who sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range — finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncs (5-8, 1-2). Dwight Murray, Jr. made two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to preserve the win, adding 14 points, 11 assists and six boards. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 13 points and Mervin James scored 10.

Ricardo Wright had 14 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes (7-7, 2-3). Braden Bell added 12 points, while Samkelo Cele scored 11.

The Broncs evened the season series against the Red Foxes. Marist defeated Rider 79-67 on Dec. 5.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

