CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Powell leads Rider against…

Powell leads Rider against Canisius after 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-13, 2-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Allen Powell scored 21 points in Rider’s 76-65 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs have gone 3-4 at home. Rider has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 in MAAC play. Canisius is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimencio Vaughn is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 12.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Rider.

Armon Harried is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up