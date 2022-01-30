Powell leads Rider against Canisius after 21-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-13, 2-7 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-13, 2-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Allen Powell scored 21 points in Rider’s 76-65 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs have gone 3-4 at home. Rider has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 in MAAC play. Canisius is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimencio Vaughn is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 12.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Rider.

Armon Harried is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

