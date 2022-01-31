CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Potter leads Morehead St.…

Potter leads Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 70-56

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Morehead State to a 70-56 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night.

Johni Broome had 16 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (17-6, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added seven assists.

Keishawn Davidson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-16, 2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Amadou Sylla added eight rebounds. Kenny White Jr. had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up