Post leads Boston College against Clemson after 24-point game

Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Clemson Tigers after Quinten Post scored 24 points in Boston College’s 81-76 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 at home. Clemson is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-3 in conference games. Boston College averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Tigers and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is averaging nine points for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

