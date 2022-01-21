Portland visits BYU following Barcello’s 22-point showing

Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU…

Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Portland Pilots after Alex Barcello scored 22 points in BYU’s 79-71 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. BYU ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Fousseyni Traore leads the Cougars with 8.0 boards.

The Pilots have gone 1-2 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 6.1.

The Cougars and Pilots match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 8.4 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. Barcello is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

Robertson is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.