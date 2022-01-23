Portland State plays Idaho in conference matchup

Idaho Vandals (4-14, 1-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-11, 2-5 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (4-14, 1-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-11, 2-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Portland State in Big Sky action Monday.

The Vikings have gone 2-5 at home. Portland State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Vandals are 1-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 4.3.

The Vikings and Vandals face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalid Thomas is shooting 22.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. James Jean-Marie is shooting 53.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Rashad Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Mikey Dixon is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.