Portland State hosts Northern Colorado after Thomas’ 25-point outing

Northern Colorado Bears (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-13, 3-7 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-13, 3-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after Khalid Thomas scored 25 points in Portland State’s 97-76 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vikings have gone 2-7 in home games. Portland State has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings and Bears square off Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Jean-Marie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Vikings. Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Daylen Kountz is averaging 19.7 points for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.