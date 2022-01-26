CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Portland State faces Southern Utah, seeks to stop 4-game skid

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-6, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-12, 2-6 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State comes into the matchup with Southern Utah after losing four games in a row.

The Vikings are 2-6 in home games. Portland State is third in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 5-2 against conference opponents. Southern Utah is seventh in the Big Sky with 12.1 assists per game led by John Knight III averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won 86-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Maizen Fausett led the Thunderbirds with 21 points, and Khalid Thomas led the Vikings with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezekiel Alley is averaging 7.5 points for the Vikings. Thomas is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Knight is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Fausett is averaging 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

