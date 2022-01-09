Pointer sparks No. 13 LSU women to 76-48 romp over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Khayla Pointer finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to power No. 13 LSU…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Khayla Pointer finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to power No. 13 LSU to a 76-48 romp over Auburn in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday.

Pointer sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for LSU, which shot 46% overall and hit 3 of 7 from beyond the arc (43%). Hannah Gusters made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 13 off the bench. Faustine Aifuwa added 10 points and five boards.

LSU (15-2, 3-1), which saw its 13-game winning streak end last time out in a 66-60 loss to No. 1 South Carolina, jumped out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Pointer had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in the period. Pointer, who leads the SEC in minutes played, saw 39 minutes of action after playing all 40 in the LSU’s previous three games. She has scored in double figures in seven straight games.

Aicha Coulibaly, who came in third in the conference with a 17.9 scoring average, led Auburn (8-6, 0-3) with 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Honesty Scott-Grayson added 12 points, but she made just 3 of 14 shots.

Auburn shot just 24% overall (15 of 62) and made just 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

