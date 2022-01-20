Plummer leads No. 17 Illinois against Maryland after 24-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois visits the Maryland Terrapins after Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points in Illinois’ 96-88 overtime loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Terrapins have gone 6-5 in home games. Maryland ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.6.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 against conference opponents. Illinois is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Fighting Illini won the last meeting on Jan. 7. Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Ayala averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Fatts Russell is averaging 12.4 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Plummer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Cockburn is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

