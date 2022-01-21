CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Plowden leads Bowling Green against Western Michigan after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Bowling Green Falcons (9-8, 2-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-13, 0-6 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Daeqwon Plowden scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 91-66 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Broncos have gone 2-6 in home games. Western Michigan has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Falcons are 2-5 against conference opponents. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Broncos and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 19.3 points for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 7.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Trey Diggs is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 10.1 points. Plowden is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Categories:

