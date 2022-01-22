CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Plowden carries Bowling Green past Western Michigan 82-75

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 4:34 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 23 points as Bowling Green topped Western Michigan 82-75 on Saturday.

Plowden made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Myron Gordon had 10 points for Bowling Green (10-9, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Samari Curtis added 10 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 20 points for the Broncos (4-14, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Mileek McMillan added 15 points. Mack Smith had 10 points.

