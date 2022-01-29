Pittsburgh takes on Boston College after Burton’s 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -4; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Boston College Eagles after Jamarius Burton scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 64-53 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 at home. Boston College is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 3-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 69-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. John Hugley led the Panthers with 32 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Hugley is averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

