CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Pittsburgh takes on Boston…

Pittsburgh takes on Boston College after Burton’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -4; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Boston College Eagles after Jamarius Burton scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 64-53 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 at home. Boston College is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 3-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 69-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. John Hugley led the Panthers with 32 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Hugley is averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up