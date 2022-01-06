Pitt looks to end streak vs BC

Boston College (6-6, 1-1) vs. Pittsburgh (5-9, 0-3) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College…

Boston College (6-6, 1-1) vs. Pittsburgh (5-9, 0-3)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College looks to extend Pittsburgh’s conference losing streak to six games. Pittsburgh’s last ACC win came against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 70-57 on March 2, 2021. Boston College fell short in a 91-65 game at home to North Carolina on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: John Hugley has averaged 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Femi Odukale has complemented Hugley and is putting up 11.1 points per game. The Eagles have been led by DeMarr Langford Jr., who is averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Hugley has connected on 13.6 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while Boston College has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Panthers have averaged 23.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.