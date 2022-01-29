Pippen’s 23 points power Vanderbilt past Georgia, 85-77

NASHVILLE (AP) — Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 23 points and dished a season-high nine assists and Vanderbilt snapped a three-game…

NASHVILLE (AP) — Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 23 points and dished a season-high nine assists and Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak, leading from the opening tip to beat Georgia, 85-77 on Saturday.

The Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) completed a regular-season sweep of a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 2017.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 15 points in the second half after a Pippen layup with less than five minutes to play.

The Commodores hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and knocked down 12 of 23 overall. Vandy shot 63% from the floor in the first half, hitting 28 of 55 (50.9%) for the game.

Jordan Wright scored 15 points for Vanderbilt, Rodney Chatman and Miles Stute added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Aaron Cook led four players into double-digit scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kario Oquendo and Noah Baumann each scored 15 points and Braelen Bridges contributed 14 points. Baumann led the Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7) with nine rebounds.

Vanderbilt travels to face No. 12 Kentucky Wednesday. Georgia plays host to Arkansas Wednesday.

