Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Northern Kentucky after 20-point showing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-8, 6-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-9, 5-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jalon Pipkins scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 82-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Norse have gone 6-3 at home. Northern Kentucky has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mastodons have gone 6-4 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon shooting 36.0% from downtown. RJ Ogom leads the Mastodons shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last meeting 71-57 on Dec. 4. Pipkins scored 21 points to help lead the Mastodons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is shooting 35.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Jarred Godfrey is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Pipkins is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

