Pierre scores 21 to lead Rice over Old Dominion 77-69

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:53 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Carl Pierre had 21 points as Rice topped Old Dominion 77-69 on Thursday night.

Pierre shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Travis Evee had 14 points and six assists for Rice (11-6, 4-2 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Quincy Olivari and Mylyjael Poteat added 11 points apiece.

C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (7-10, 2-2). Austin Trice added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 11 points and eight rebounds.

