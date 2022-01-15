CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Pierre scored 30 points, leads Rice past Marshall, 87-77 win

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:57 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP) — Carl Pierre scored a career-high 30 points and tied a school record with eight 3-pointers to lead Rice to an 87-77 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Marshall went on a 10-0 run to pull within two, 52-50, but Pierre answered with his sixth 3 of the game hit two more from deep to keep the Thundering Herd at bay.

Travis Evee hit 3 of 4 from distance and finished with 22 points for Rice (10-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Max Fielder had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points and passed for 10 assists to lead Marshall (7-10, 0-4). Obina Anochili-Killen had 17 points and eight rebounds and Andrew Taylor added 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

