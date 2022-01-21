CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Pierre leads Rice against…

Pierre leads Rice against Charlotte after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charlotte 49ers (9-7, 2-2 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-6, 4-2 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces the Charlotte 49ers after Carl Pierre scored 21 points in Rice’s 77-69 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Owls have gone 7-1 in home games. Rice leads C-USA with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.9.

The 49ers are 2-2 in conference games. Charlotte is ninth in C-USA scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 8.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Pierre is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Jahmir Young is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up