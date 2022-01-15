CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Pickett lifts UC Riverside over CSU Bakersfield 65-64

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 8:04 PM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Dominick Pickett tossed in 18 points and sank two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to lift UC Riverside to a 65-64 victory over CSU Bakersfield in Big West Conference play on Saturday.

Zyon Pullin added 17 points for the Highlanders (9-5, 2-1). Callum McRae tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Flynn Cameron had 11 points. Pickett added five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Justin Edler-Davis topped the Roadrunners (5-6, 0-2) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Edler-Davis hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to get Bakersfield within a point and followed with a go-ahead jumper to give the Roadrunners a 64-63 lead with 21 seconds to go. Keleb Higgins missed a shot at the buzzer.

