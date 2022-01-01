NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Perry leads North Texas over Rice 75-43 in C-USA opener

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 8:28 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry had 18 points and North Texas rolled past Rice 75-43 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.

Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-3, 1-0), who won their sixth straight game. Rubin Jones added 11 points. Aaron Scott had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Quincy Olivari had eight points for the Owls (7-5, 0-1).

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

