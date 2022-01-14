Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against Omaha after 25-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (3-15, 2-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-7, 2-3 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (3-15, 2-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-7, 2-3 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 80-71 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Coyotes are 8-2 on their home court. South Dakota has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 2-5 against Summit opponents. Omaha averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 7.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Marco Smith is averaging 7.2 points for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.