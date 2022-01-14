CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota…

Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against Omaha after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Omaha Mavericks (3-15, 2-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-7, 2-3 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 80-71 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Coyotes are 8-2 on their home court. South Dakota has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 2-5 against Summit opponents. Omaha averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 7.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Marco Smith is averaging 7.2 points for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up