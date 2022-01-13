CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota past Denver 80-71

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:52 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt matched his career high with 25 points as South Dakota topped Denver 80-71 on Thursday night.

Boogie Anderson had 12 points for South Dakota (9-7, 2-3 Summit League). Hunter Goodrick added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Archambault had 10 points.

KJ Hunt had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (6-13, 2-4). Jordan Johnson added 16 points. Michael Henn had 14 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

