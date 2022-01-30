CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Perez scores 29 to…

Perez scores 29 to lead Manhattan past Marist 72-66

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez poured in 29 points to lead Manhattan to a 72-66 victory over Marist on Sunday.

Perez buried 11 of 20 shots with three 3-pointers for the Jaspers (11-7, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ant Nelson added 16 points, five assists and three steals. Elijah Buchanan scored 11.

Freshman Jao Ituka scored 21 on 9-of-11 shooting for the Red Foxes (8-12, 3-8). Ricardo Wright contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jordan Jones scored 10.

__

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up