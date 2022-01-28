Perez leads Manhattan against Saint Peter’s after 22-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 3-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-7, 6-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 3-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-7, 6-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -6.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jose Perez scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 78-62 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Peacocks are 4-2 on their home court. Saint Peter’s scores 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Jaspers have gone 3-4 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks eighth in the MAAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Josh Roberts averaging 5.6.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 11.6 points. KC Ndefo is shooting 43.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Roberts is averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Jaspers. Perez is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.