Pepperdine visits San Diego on 9-game road skid

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

Pepperdine Waves (6-15, 0-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-9, 4-3 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits San Diego looking to end its nine-game road skid.

The Toreros have gone 6-2 in home games. San Diego is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Waves have gone 0-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 19th time this season in WCC play. The Toreros won the last matchup 72-62 on Jan. 11. Marcellus Earlington scored 16 points points to help lead the Toreros to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earlington averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Wayne McKinney III is shooting 47.3% and averaging 5.7 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Waves. Jan Zidek is averaging 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

