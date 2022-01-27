Pepperdine faces San Diego, aims to end 6-game skid

Pepperdine Waves (6-15, 0-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-9, 4-3 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (6-15, 0-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-9, 4-3 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to stop its six-game slide with a victory over San Diego.

The Toreros are 6-2 on their home court. San Diego is seventh in the WCC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Marcellus Earlington averaging 4.2.

The Waves are 0-6 in conference play. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC scoring 68.5 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

The teams square off for the 19th time in conference play this season. The Toreros won the last matchup 72-62 on Jan. 11. Earlington scored 16 points points to help lead the Toreros to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is averaging 6.3 points for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Jan Zidek is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 7.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

