Penn State hosts Iowa after Murray’s 23-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-6, 4-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9, 3-6 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7…

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-6, 4-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Kris Murray scored 23 points in Iowa’s 83-73 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Nittany Lions are 6-3 in home games. Penn State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 4-5 in conference games. Iowa averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 13-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes won the last meeting 68-51 on Jan. 22. Keegan Murray scored 15 points to help lead the Hawkeyes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Keegan Murray is averaging 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.