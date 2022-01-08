CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Penn looks to extend streak vs Columbia

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:16 AM

Columbia (3-10, 0-1) vs. Penn (5-10, 2-0)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its sixth straight conference win against Columbia. Penn’s last Ivy League loss came against the Yale Bulldogs 76-73 on Feb. 28, 2020. Columbia came up short in an 84-69 game at Princeton in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jordan Dingle has averaged 18.5 points to lead the way for the Quakers. Jelani Williams is also a primary contributor, accounting for 6.4 points per game. The Lions are led by Liam Murphy, who is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 41.9 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Quakers are 0-6 when they score 70 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 70 points. The Lions are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Columbia has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 80 per game.

TIGHTENING UP: Penn’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.6 turnovers over its last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

