Penn leads LIU against Fairleigh Dickinson after 28-point showing

Long Island Sharks (7-10, 4-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-15, 2-5 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (7-10, 4-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-15, 2-5 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Eral Penn scored 28 points in LIU’s 92-85 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Knights have gone 0-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sharks are 4-3 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Knights. John Square Jr. is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tre Wood is averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Sharks. Tyrn Flowers is averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.